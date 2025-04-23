Rizwan reveals bold strategy behind skipping wicket keeping

In a surprising yet strategically bold move, Multan Sultans' captain Muhammad Rizwan has opened up about his decision to step away from wicket keeping duties during the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL-X)

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) In a surprising yet strategically bold move, Multan Sultans' captain Muhammad Rizwan has opened up about his decision to step away from wicket keeping duties during the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL-X).

Talking to reporters at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Rizwan shed light on the tactical thinking behind the shift, emphasizing team synergy over personal routine.

“I wanted to be closer to the fielders, to talk directly to them, to uplift their energy,” said Rizwan, whose leadership style has always stood out for its passion and depth. The skipper explained that the move was a deliberate strategic change aimed at enhancing on-field communication and energizing his young squad.

Rizwan further highlighted the composition of his bowling unit, which includes promising but relatively inexperienced talents like Ubaid Shah and Akif Javed. He said that the bowlers were still finding their footing in the high-pressure environment of PSL.

“We have several young bowlers in our attack. I wanted to understand what’s going through their minds during the game, guide them closely, and help build their confidence in real time,” he noted.

By choosing not to wear the gloves, Rizwan says he gained the freedom to move across the field, interact directly with players, and foster unity and high morale, adding that the elements he believes were crucial for the team's performance and long-term growth.