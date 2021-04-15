Rizwan says he was more happier over Babar’s century than his own

(@fidahassanain)

The Right-handed batsman says the way he took off his helmet it felt as if he scored this century, pointing out that lead in the T20I helped them play with confidence.

CENTURION: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2021) Pakistan right-handed batsman Mohammad Rizwan said that he was more happier over Babar’s century than his own in the 3rd T20 match against South Africa.

He said Babar Azam played an exciting inning of his career which made him very happy.

In an interview following the match, Rizwan said: “Apni century se ziada Babar ki century par khushi hui. Jis tarah maina helmet utara mujhe laga maina KIA ha [I was more happier on Babar’s century than my own. The way I took off my helmet it felt as if I did it],” Rizwan said.

Rizwan said lead in the T201 series had given them much confidence ahead of the last match.

“Of course that lead will help us play with more confidence in the upcoming matches. We just want people to pray for us to win the series and finish the tour on high,” said Rizwan.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan defeated South Africa by nine wickets in third T20I to take 2-1 lead in the series. Babar and Rizwan scored record-breaking 197-runs partnership to drive Pakistan to a record run-chase.