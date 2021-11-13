Rizwan says Pakistan’s players are passionate like soldiers

(@FahadShabbir)

The wicket-keeper batsman who is now feeling much better has said that he is always ready [to play] for his country and asked his fans to pray for him.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2021) Wicket-keeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan said that Pakistani players are like “soldiers” who are ready to sacrifice their lives for the country.

He said the cricketers are as passionate as the country’s soldiers.

“I am now feeling much better, I would request people to pray for me, said Muhammad Rizwan as he was leaving with the team to Bangladesh.

“I’m always read for Pakistan,” he further said, pointing out that they are as passionate for the country as the soldiers.

“The army’s soldiers are out there at borders to sacrifice their lives for the country,” he added.

Pakistan lost against Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday night.

Rizwan’s statement that he is passionate like the soldiers came after he had spent two nights in a Dubai hospital. He had developed chest infection and was kept in Intensive Care Unit. The doctors said that he was much eager to play that day despite that he was not well. They said his quick recovery was surprising , because he needed rest for full recovery but he recovered and showed excellent performance in the match against Australia.