Rizwan Shines As Pakistan Defeats New Zealand In 3rd T20I

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 03:24 PM

Rizwan shines as Pakistan defeats New Zealand in 3rd T20I

The wicketkeeper batsman rescued Pakistan from the whitewash in the final T20I match against New Zealand by scoring 89 off 59 balls.

NAPIER: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2020) Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan led Pakistan win the final T20I match against New Zealand at Meclean Park.

The 28-year batsman scored 89 off 59 balls which included 10 fours and three six: a remarkable performance to save Pakistan from whitewash in the final T20I. Mohammad Hafeez also played excellent who scored 41 off 29 balls.

New Zealand set the target of 174as Blackcaps took to bat first at Meclean Park. Devon Conwoay rescued New Zealand to 173/7 after the Blackcaps were 58/3 in 7.2 overs.

Conway made 63 runs off 45 balls which included seven fours and a six. Glenn Phillips and Tim Seifert also partnered with him and made 31 and 35 respectively.

Faheem Ashraf took three wickets while Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah picked two each but were expensive in their quota for four overs.

Pakistan Captain Shadab Khan won the toss but decided to field first while the Green Shirts had made three changes as Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Mohammad Hasnain replaced Imad Wasim, Abdullah Shafique and Wahab Riaz.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Pakistan: Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

