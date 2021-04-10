UrduPoint.com
Rizwan Steers Pakistan To Their Highest-winning T20 Run Chase

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 10:11 PM

Rizwan steers Pakistan to their highest-winning T20 run chase

Opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan steered Pakistan to their highest winning run chase as they beat South Africa by four wickets in the first Twenty20 international at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan steered Pakistan to their highest winning run chase as they beat South Africa by four wickets in the first Twenty20 international at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Rizwan made an unbeaten 74 as Pakistan chased down a target of 189 with one ball to spare.

Their previous highest T20 chase was 188 against Australia in Harare in 2018.

The match swung in the last four overs of the two innings.

South Africa could score only 29 in their last four overs, while Pakistan thrashed 52 off the last 3.5 overs Brief scores: South Africa 188-6 in 20 overs (A. Markram 51, H. Klaasen 50; Mohammad Nawaz 2-21, Hasan Ali 2-28) Pakistan 189-6 in 19.5 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 74 not out, Faheem Ashraf 30; B. Hendricks 3-32, T. Shamsi 2-29) result: Pakistan won by 4 wicketsSeries: Pakistan lead the four-match series 1-0Toss: South Africa

