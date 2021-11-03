Rizwan unbeaten 79 steers Pakistan to record win against Namibia

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) ::Pakistan's Muhammad Rizwan played a key role in masterminded Pakistan fourth consecutive 45 runs victory against Namibia in the ICC Men's cricket T20 World Cup played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi when his hammered a cracking unbeaten 79 runs of 50 balls here on Tuesday.

Muhammad Rizwan, who was also declared as Man of the Match, fluently hit all the Namibia bowlers all around the ground and receiving thundering applauses from the sitting spectators. Muhammad Rizwan struck an unbeaten 79 runs including four sixes and eight dashing boundaries.

Thus Pakistan favorite Pakistan defeated Namibia by runs 45 for the fourth consecutive victory. Batting heavily against Namibia, Pakistan piled up 190-run target for victory, which Namibia continues to bat in an attempt to overcome but failed.

In the Super 12 match being played in Abu Dhabi, the captain of the national team Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bat first. For the national team, captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan started the innings cautiously and batting first gave the team a good start of 113 runs first wicket partnership. Both batsmen also completed their much needed half-centuries.

Pakistan's first wicket fell in the form of Babar Azam who was caught for 70 runs, catch Frylink bowled caught David Wiese, then Fakhr Zaman came to bat but proved to be the guest of only 5 runs.

Fakhr was caught by Green and bowled Frylink on 5.

Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten on 79 off 50 balls, including four sixes and eight fours while Muhammad Hafeez remained unbeaten on 32 off 16 balls who hit five boundaries.

In reply, Namibia only scored 144 runs for the loss of five wickets with David Weise made an unbeaten 43 including three fours and two sixes. He faced 31 balls. Lingan made two runs and was bowled by Hassan Ali. The second wicket fell to 3 runs when the other opener Bard was run out for 2 runs.

Similarly, the wickets kept falling intermittently. The third wicket fell to 3 runs when Erasmus was caught by Shadab off Imad Waseem for 15 runs. After 10 runs, Williams also became the target of Shadab when he was caught by Hassan Ali. Namibia's fifth wicket fell at 110 when JJ Smith scored just two runs and was caught by Fakhr Zaman off Harris Rauf.

Thus Namibia scored 144 for five wickets in the allotted 20 overs. For Pakistan, Hassan Ali, Imad Waseem, Haris Ruaf and Shadab Khan got one wicket each. Rizwan was declared as man of the match.

Brief score: Pakistan 189 runs for 2 (Rizwan 79 not out), Babar Azam (70), Hafeez not out 32.

For Namibia Frylink 1, Weise 1.

Namibia innings 144 for five in 20 overs (David Weise 43 not out, Crag Williams 40 off 37 ball), Stephgan Baard 29 off 29 balls. For Pakistan Imad Waseem, Haris Ruaf and Hassan Ali got one wicket each.