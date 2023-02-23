UrduPoint.com

Rizwan's Century Help Multan Beat Karachi In Close Contest

Muhammad Rameez Published February 23, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Rizwan's century help Multan beat Karachi in close contest

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Captain of Multan Sultans team, Muhammad Rizwan's 110 runs innings helped Multan beat Karachi Kings in the thrilling contest of 11th match of 8th Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Multan cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to field first.

Multan Sultan managed to set a strong target with the help of 110 runs (not out) of Captain Muhammad Rizwan, 51 runs of Shan Masood and 29 runs of Rilee Rossouw.

Shoaib Malik and Muhammad Omer of Karachi Kings took one wicket each.

Karachi Kings failed to achieve the target as the team scored 193 runs at the loss of five wickets. James Vince was the top scorer of his team as he scored 75 runs, Captain Imad Waseem had 46 runs, Mathew Wade had 20 runs, Shoaib Malik had 13 runs while Haider Ali and Ben Cutting scored 12 runs each.

The match entered the thrilling last over when Karachi Kings required 22 runs on six balls.

Imad Waseem hit a six on no ball by Abbas Afridi putting pressure on the rival team. The pressure kept on Multan Sultan when the second ball (free hit) was declared wide by the umpire.

Abbas Afridi in the end restricted the batters of Karachi to achieve the target by dismissing Ben Cutting and leading his team to victory by three runs.

The Multan Sultan remained consistent in winning all matches after defeating in the first match while the Karachi Kings have won only one match so far.

It was the last match of Multan Sultan at the home ground while all matches have been played at Multan Cricket Stadium amid tight security arrangements.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Multan Pakistan Super League Shan Masood Shoaib Malik James Vince Karachi Kings Afridi All Top Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human ..

Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human Rights Violations - Official

19 minutes ago
 Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC M ..

Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

19 minutes ago
 WHO using Syria sanctions pause to ship in health ..

WHO using Syria sanctions pause to ship in health supplies

20 minutes ago
 Imran 'plundered public money' while in power: Min ..

Imran 'plundered public money' while in power: Minister of State for Poverty All ..

20 minutes ago
 Markets stabilise ahead of Fed minutes

Markets stabilise ahead of Fed minutes

20 minutes ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial t ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial takes suo moto notice over dela ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.