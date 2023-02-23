MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Captain of Multan Sultans team, Muhammad Rizwan's 110 runs innings helped Multan beat Karachi Kings in the thrilling contest of 11th match of 8th Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Multan cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to field first.

Multan Sultan managed to set a strong target with the help of 110 runs (not out) of Captain Muhammad Rizwan, 51 runs of Shan Masood and 29 runs of Rilee Rossouw.

Shoaib Malik and Muhammad Omer of Karachi Kings took one wicket each.

Karachi Kings failed to achieve the target as the team scored 193 runs at the loss of five wickets. James Vince was the top scorer of his team as he scored 75 runs, Captain Imad Waseem had 46 runs, Mathew Wade had 20 runs, Shoaib Malik had 13 runs while Haider Ali and Ben Cutting scored 12 runs each.

The match entered the thrilling last over when Karachi Kings required 22 runs on six balls.

Imad Waseem hit a six on no ball by Abbas Afridi putting pressure on the rival team. The pressure kept on Multan Sultan when the second ball (free hit) was declared wide by the umpire.

Abbas Afridi in the end restricted the batters of Karachi to achieve the target by dismissing Ben Cutting and leading his team to victory by three runs.

The Multan Sultan remained consistent in winning all matches after defeating in the first match while the Karachi Kings have won only one match so far.

It was the last match of Multan Sultan at the home ground while all matches have been played at Multan Cricket Stadium amid tight security arrangements.