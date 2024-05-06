RMI Inter-College Male, Female Games begin in colorful opening ceremony

Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) on Monday launched its second inter-college sports gala, a week-long sporting event featuring over 300 students from five colleges in six different games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) on Monday launched its second inter-college sports gala, a week-long sporting event featuring over 300 students from five colleges in six different games.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by prominent international players, national cricketer Muhammad Haris, dignitaries and students, nine times national gold medalist in Badminton Murad Ali, international athlete Tameen Khan Gandapur, international athlete Sami Ullah, international Table Tennis Paralympic player Ibrahim Khan, two times gold medalist of the Asian Games Asad Iqbal, national athletes Saqib Iqbal, Nouman Khan, Inam Khan, players, officials and large number of students spectators.

The event was kicked off with a torch relay and a beautiful March Past of all the five contingents including Rehman College for Nursing, Rehman Medical College, Rehman College of Rehabilitation Sciences, Rehman College of Allied Sciences and Rehman College of Dentistry.

The gala features over 100 matches in cricket, basketball, volleyball, futsal, badminton, and table tennis, providing a platform for students to showcase their sporting talent and compete in a healthy and friendly environment.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Mattiullah Khan, who was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, commended RMI for organizing the mega sports event. He said that everyone knows RMI produces top-notch medical professionals and it is very encouraging that RMI is also promoting students to participate in extracurricular activities.

In his address, the Secretary stressed the importance of sports in promoting a healthy lifestyle and developing a winning spirit among students. He said the contribution of RMI in the sports sector is vital and giving importance to sports means RMI surely wants to nurture the upcoming young talent.

Director Sports RMI Dr. Muhammad Bin Afsar Jan highlighted the importance of sports events in instilling a sense of competition and teamwork among students. He also appreciated the efforts of RMI's Sports Directorate in organizing the event and promoting sports in the institution. He said the team of manager Sports RMI Dr. Bilal along with Dr. Shamaal Khattak, national athlete Muhammad Nouman, Sports Coach Inam Ullah, and other supporting staff worked hard to make the opening ceremony memorable.

CEO RMI Shafique Ur Rehman said that Pakistani youth grapple with obesity for which he said sports activities are the perfect antidote to this concerning trend, urging everyone to prioritize their health and well-being.

He spoke passionately about the dangers of a sedentary lifestyle and the importance of finding a healthy balance in life. He then discussed the role of sports in mental health, highlighting its therapeutic benefits of participating in healthy activities.

The Games would continue up till May 14, the day of the presentation and prize distribution ceremony wherein the position holders athletes would award medals, trophies and cash prizes.