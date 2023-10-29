RMI Media Cricket League, more matches decided

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Three more matches were decided on the third day of the 7th Media cricket League organized for the journalists of Peshawar Press Club with the support of Rehman Medical Institute.

PPC Qalandar, PPC Gladiators and PPC Panthers team won their matches being played at Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed Stadium. Between PPC Qalandars and PPC United, the captain of Qalandars won the toss and batted first and scored 84 runs in the allotted overs. Wasal Yousafzai scored 36 runs including two fours and two sixes. Arsalan scored 12 runs. Shahid dismissed two players.

In reply, the PPC United team achieved the desired target without any loss. Kamran played an impressive innings of 53 runs which included five fours and four sixes along with the other opener Arsalan scored 23 runs and both remained not out.

In the second match, PPC Gladiators defeated PPC Eagles by 10 runs after an interesting contest, PPC Gladiators batting first scored 113 runs in the allotted overs in which Zafar Iqbal showed an excellent batting performance and scored 63 runs not out. Zafar Iqbal's innings included five sixes and five fours. Among the other players, Nasir Bangash scored 30 runs.

In response, PPC Eagles scored 103 runs in pursuit of the desired target, Asif Raza scored 21 runs, Zahir Shah Shirazi scored 19 runs and Hussain Tanooli scored 17 runs. All the matches were supervised by Shakeelur Rahman and Zaheeruddin Babar.

The third match in the Media Cricket League was played between PPC Bulls and Panthers.

In which PCC Bulls batted first and scored 69 runs for the loss of four wickets. Abbas scored 38 runs which included four fours and three sixes, Shabbir dismissed two players. In reply, PPC Panthers completed the score for the loss of one wicket.

In the other matches, the team of PPC Shaheen, PPC Fighter and PPC Zalmi won the matches. In the match played between PPC Zalmi and PPC stars the captain of Zalmi won the toss and batted first and scored 131 runs in the allotted overs in which Zowar 41, Anwar Zeb 23 and Sheikh Ashfaq were prominent batsmen with 35 runs.

In reply, the PPC Stars team scored 102 runs, in which Bilawal Arbab 47, Zeeshan Liaquat 15 and Waheed 14 were prominent with 14 runs. The second match was played between Shaheen and Tigers in which Shaheen's captain Imran Yousafzai won the toss and batted first and scored 90 runs in the allotted overs Wahid scored 29 runs and Asim Shiraz was the outstanding batsman with 19 runs. In reply the PPC Fighters team scored 79 runs, thus Shaheen won by 11 runs.

In the third match, PPC Fighters defeated defending champion PPC Markhor by 18 runs. Shah Faisal scored 45 runs while showing the best batting performance. Among the other players, Shahid Khan was the prominent batsman with 13 runs and Kamran with 12 runs. In response, PPC Markhor scored 81 runs in pursuit of the desired target.