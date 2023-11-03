RMI Media Cricket League: United, Markhor secure victories

PPC United and PPC Markor secured victories against their respective rivals Falcons and Sultans in the ongoing RMI Media Cricket League organized by Peshawar Press Club here at Karnal Sher Khan Army Stadium on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) PPC United and PPC Markor secured victories against their respective rivals Falcons and Sultans in the ongoing RMI Media cricket League organized by Peshawar Press Club here at Karnal Sher Khan Army Stadium on Friday.

In the first match, United beat the Falcons by 31. Batting first, United scored 124 runs for the loss of one wicket. Wasal scored 55 runs with three sixes and seven boundaries and Shakeel scored 41 runs. Bukhari dismissed a player for Falcons.

In reply, the Falcons made 93 for the loss of three wickets. Amir stood out with 30 and Mudassar 25 runs. Zahid took the wicket for United. In the second match, PPC Markhor beat PPC Sultans Kono by two wickets.

Batting first, the Sultans scored 75 runs for the loss of five wickets in the allotted overs. Adnan stood out with 41 runs. Shahzad dismissed two and Tariq dismissed one player on behalf of Markhor. In reply, Markhor achieved the target at the loss of one wicket. Yasir scored 63 and Ajmal scored 11 runs. Adnan took a wicket on behalf of Sultans.

Senior journalists Azizullah and Gulzar Ahmed attended the event as special guests along with Peshawar Press Club sports Committee Chairman Zafar Iqbal, Sports Writers Association General Secretary Shahid Khan.

Earlier, three more matches were decided. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information and Relations Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel was the chief guest. He also performed the duties of umpiring. Along with him, Secretary Information Jabar Shah, DG Information Muhammad Imran Khan, Chief Operating Officer Col. Tariq, HOD Marketing Faizan Qureshi, and a large number of senior provincial officers and senior journalists were present.

PPC Dolphins beat PPC Sultans by seven wickets in the first match of the ongoing RMI Media Cricket League in Peshawar. Batting first, Sultans scored 98 runs for the loss of three wickets in the stipulated over, Adnan scored 58 runs including three towering sixes and four boundaries and Baseer scored 16 runs. Waqas dismissed two players on behalf of Dolphins.

In reply, Dolphins achieved the required target at the loss of three wickets. Safeer and Waqas scored 26, 26 while Saleem Kashmiri scored 25 runs. Alamgir, Javed and Aziz took one wicket each for the Sultans. In the second match, PPC Zalmi defeated PPC Eagles by five wickets.

Batting first, the Eagles scored 80 runs in the allotted overs, Nawab Sher 28 with three boundaries and Asif Raza scored 12 runs. On behalf of Zalmi, Hameedullah dismissed three players and Zowar dismissed one player.

In reply, Zalmi achieved the required target at the loss of five wickets. Siddique Bangash stood out with 25 runs and Ashfaq 16 runs. On behalf of the Eagles, Kashan and Nawab Sher took two wickets while Farhan took one wicket.

In the third match, PPC Panthers defeated PPC Shaheen by 25 runs. Panthers won the toss and batted first in the allotted overs scoring 100 runs in which Israr scored 45 runs with six boundaries and one six and Zahid scored 18 runs including three boundaries. Shahzad claimed two, Qadir, Wahid and Imran dismissed one player each. In reply, Asim Shiraz was the outstanding scorer with 23 only 16 runs, Zahid got wickets, and Tanveer and Israr claimed one wicket each from Panthers.