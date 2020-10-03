UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RMI Media Twenty20 Cricket League Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab 52 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 08:07 PM

RMI Media Twenty20 Cricket League begins

The fourth edition of the biggest Rehman Medical Center Twenty20 Cricket League-2020 for journalists got under here at Government Hasnain Shaheed Higher Secondary School City No 1 on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :The fourth edition of the biggest Rehman Medical Center Twenty20 cricket League-2020 for journalists got under here at Government Hasnain Shaheed Higher Secondary school City No 1 on Saturday.

The first match between PPC Spiders and PPC Braves was played on the grounds of Government Hasnain Shaheed Higher Secondary School No. 1. In the first match of the fourth season of RMI Media Cricket League, the team of heroes consisting of senior journalists including Shameem Shahid, Arshad Aziz Malik, Muhammad Riaz, Fareed Ullah Khan, Muhammad Shahab Khan won the toss and elected to bat first.

A team of Spiders consisting of experienced and young players sent the entire team of heroes to the pavilion for a total of only 65 runs. Rohullah (18) and M Riaz (13) stood out for the braves. Shehzad Mahmood took two wickets for Spiders. Zafar Iqbal and Waqar Ahmed took one wicket each.

In reply, the PPC Spiders batsmen completed the target on the third ball of the third over without any loss and won the match. Captain Zafar Iqbal played a smoky innings of 35 runs with the help of five sixes and remained unbeaten.

Waqar Ahmed scored 22 runs with the help of three sixes and was not out.

Thus, the first match of the fourth season of RMI Media Cricket League ended with the victory of PPC Spiders section. Captain Zafar Iqbal was declared man of the match.

In the second match Cobraz overpowered the Shaheens. The PPC Cobra team won the toss and elected to bat. PPC Cobra captain Rauf Yousafzai won the toss and elected to bat first, opening with Muhammad Tayyab. Both the batsmen batted hard and beat each bowler well. Muhammad Tayyab scored 26 runs and returned to the pavilion due to ill health.

After him Iftikhar also batted well but he was caught by Rizwan Zaman near the boundary on the ball of captain Zahid Hussain while playing a high shot for 27 runs. After him, Zawar also continued to bat aggressively and was dismissed for 38 runs.

He was also dismissed by Zahid Hussain. Rauf Yousafzai remained unbeaten on 58, including seven sixes. PPC Cobra scored 167 runs in the stipulated 10 overs. PPC Shaheen captain Zahid Hussain dismissed the players.

In reply, Shaheen's entire team returned to the pavilion with 45 runs scored and not a single player could cross the double figure. Thus PPC Cobra won its first match by 122 runs. Captain Rauf Yousafzai was declared Man of the Match for his outstanding performance.

Related Topics

Cricket Martyrs Shaheed Young Man Media Government

Recent Stories

30 initiatives in 5 years to activate Abu Dhabi’ ..

9 minutes ago

Sale match postponed after 16 positive Covid tests ..

50 seconds ago

Sudan since the ouster of Bashir

51 seconds ago

Poland Registers Record Rise in COVID-19 Cases for ..

6 minutes ago

Farooq Qaiser attends 'Kuch Yaadain, Kuch Batain' ..

6 minutes ago

Third US Senator Tests Positive for COVID-19 in 24 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.