RMI Media Twenty20 Cricket League begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :The fourth edition of the biggest Rehman Medical Center Twenty20 cricket League-2020 for journalists got under here at Government Hasnain Shaheed Higher Secondary school City No 1 on Saturday.

The first match between PPC Spiders and PPC Braves was played on the grounds of Government Hasnain Shaheed Higher Secondary School No. 1. In the first match of the fourth season of RMI Media Cricket League, the team of heroes consisting of senior journalists including Shameem Shahid, Arshad Aziz Malik, Muhammad Riaz, Fareed Ullah Khan, Muhammad Shahab Khan won the toss and elected to bat first.

A team of Spiders consisting of experienced and young players sent the entire team of heroes to the pavilion for a total of only 65 runs. Rohullah (18) and M Riaz (13) stood out for the braves. Shehzad Mahmood took two wickets for Spiders. Zafar Iqbal and Waqar Ahmed took one wicket each.

In reply, the PPC Spiders batsmen completed the target on the third ball of the third over without any loss and won the match. Captain Zafar Iqbal played a smoky innings of 35 runs with the help of five sixes and remained unbeaten.

Waqar Ahmed scored 22 runs with the help of three sixes and was not out.

Thus, the first match of the fourth season of RMI Media Cricket League ended with the victory of PPC Spiders section. Captain Zafar Iqbal was declared man of the match.

In the second match Cobraz overpowered the Shaheens. The PPC Cobra team won the toss and elected to bat. PPC Cobra captain Rauf Yousafzai won the toss and elected to bat first, opening with Muhammad Tayyab. Both the batsmen batted hard and beat each bowler well. Muhammad Tayyab scored 26 runs and returned to the pavilion due to ill health.

After him Iftikhar also batted well but he was caught by Rizwan Zaman near the boundary on the ball of captain Zahid Hussain while playing a high shot for 27 runs. After him, Zawar also continued to bat aggressively and was dismissed for 38 runs.

He was also dismissed by Zahid Hussain. Rauf Yousafzai remained unbeaten on 58, including seven sixes. PPC Cobra scored 167 runs in the stipulated 10 overs. PPC Shaheen captain Zahid Hussain dismissed the players.

In reply, Shaheen's entire team returned to the pavilion with 45 runs scored and not a single player could cross the double figure. Thus PPC Cobra won its first match by 122 runs. Captain Rauf Yousafzai was declared Man of the Match for his outstanding performance.