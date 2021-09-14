RMTA junior tennis league-2021 kicks off on Sept 18

Karachi Tennis Association (KTA) was all set to organize RMTA Junior Tennis League from September 18 at RMTA academy

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Karachi Tennis Association (KTA) was all set to organize RMTA Junior Tennis League from September 18 at RMTA academy.

The league was being sponsored by Reza Mirza Tennis Academy. The league was aimed at introducing top juniors for future national & international events.

The league should be played in two phases for Under 17 Singles, Under 13 Singles, and Girls 15 Singles.

In the first phase, a knock-out basis tournament should be held for under 17 Singles, & Under 13 Singles and top two players would join top 4 ranked players of both groups.

Two players from Hyderabad one in each group should also be invited to 2nd phase league matches.

Girls Under15 should be directly involved in league matches from the day one.

In the second phase, all six players of each age category would take part in RMTA Junior Tennis league. Matches shall be played only on Saturdays & Sundays.

Reza Mirza will be the Event Director, Muhammad Khalid Rehmani �Referee and Sarwar Hussain will be organizing secretaryLast date for sending entry is September 17 on Whatsapp number 0300 3607209.