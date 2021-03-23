UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roach Strikes But Sri Lanka Battle Back In First Test

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 11:01 PM

Roach strikes but Sri Lanka battle back in first Test

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach struck early to remove Dimuth Karunaratne in just the fifth over of Sri Lanka's second innings but the visitors knuckled down to reach 67 for one at lunch, still 35 runs behind, on the third day of the first Test in Antigua on Tuesday

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach struck early to remove Dimuth Karunaratne in just the fifth over of Sri Lanka's second innings but the visitors knuckled down to reach 67 for one at lunch, still 35 runs behind, on the third day of the first Test in Antigua on Tuesday.

Lahiru Thirimanne, top scorer with 70 in the paltry Sri Lanka first innings total of 169, looked solid again in getting to the interval on 28 and added an unbroken partnership of 59 for the second wicket with Oshada Fernando, who stroked five boundaries on the way to unbeaten 34.

Roach was earlier left unbeaten after Sri Lanka wrapped up the home side's first innings just two overs into the day.

Vishwa Fernando dismissed top-scorer Rahkeem Cornwall for 61 and last man Shannon Gabriel within the space of four deliveries as the West Indies were all out for 271, a first innings lead of 102.

Suranga Lakmal missed out the tail but ended with career-best Test innings figures of five for 47, an improvement on the fast-medium bowler's previous best of five for 54 against New Zealand in the Boxing Day Test in Christchurch in 2018.

With Cornwall resuming on 60 and the West Indies already ahead by 99 runs with two wickets in hand, any hope of extending the lead significantly beyond the 100-run mark ended when Fernando bowled the burly right-hander through the gate with just one run added to the batsman's score.

Shannon Gabriel then lived up to his reputation as a certified tail-ender when he was trapped plumb leg-before to end the innings and cause some relief in the Sri Lankan camp that they were finally able to complete a task they appeared to have under control when the West Indies were labouring at 171 for seven after tea on the second day.

That relief swiftly descended to anxiety when Karunaratne again fell cheaply, making just three before edging an attempted drive to a full-length delivery from Roach for John Campbell to take the comfortable catch at third slip.

However Thirimanne and Fernando dropped anchor to take the Sri Lankans through to lunch and give them hope of building a substantial second innings.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Cornwall Shannon Man Christchurch Lead 2018 National University All From Best Top Boxing New Zealand

Recent Stories

Biden Calls for Assault Weapons Ban, Closing Looph ..

5 minutes ago

Sudan, Ethiopia border dispute fuels wider tension ..

5 minutes ago

Death Threats By Saudi Official Against Callamard ..

5 minutes ago

European Council President Says Invited Biden to T ..

5 minutes ago

Congo's Sassou Nguesso re-elected with 88.57% of v ..

10 minutes ago

Cricket: India v England 1st ODI scoreboard

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.