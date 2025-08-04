ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Men’s and Women’s EuroHockey Championship 2025 will be hosted by Monchengladbach, Germany starting August 8.

Meanwhile, Europe’s premier hockey tournament running August 8 to 17, with the champions punching their tickets to the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026, said a press release.

Both men’s and women’s tournaments will feature 8 teams, split into Pool A & B, with the top two from each pool advancing to semi-finals while the bottom two teams will play for classifications and world ranking points.

Women’s Pools- Pool A: France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands; Pool B: Belgium, England, Scotland, Spain.

Men’s Pools- Pool A: Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain; Pool B: England, France, Germany, Poland.

The men’s tournament will begin the competition with Pool B action on August 8, as England will take on Poland in the first match followed by hosts Germany taking on France in the evening.

Pool A action will follow on August 9 with Belgium taking on Austria in match one, followed by Netherlands vs Spain.

The pool stages for the men’s competition will be played from August 8 to 12, followed by positional playoffs and medal matches being played from August 14 to 16.

The women’s competition begins on August 9 with Pool A teams in action. Netherlands vs Ireland will start off the competition, followed by hosts Germany taking on France later in the evening. Pool B teams will get their competition underway on the following day, August 10, with England taking on Scotland in the first match, followed by Belgium taking on Spain in the second.

The pool stages for the women’s competition will be played from August 9 to 13, followed by positional playoffs and medal matches being played from August 15 to 17.