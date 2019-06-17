UrduPoint.com
Road Trip Hits A Snag For Two African Football Fans

Zeeshan Mehtab 36 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 04:57 PM

Road trip hits a snag for two African football fans

Two African football fans have been forced to abandon their hitchhiking road trip from Cape Town to Cairo to attend the African Cup of Nations starting in the Egyptian capital on Friday

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Two African football fans have been forced to abandon their hitchhiking road trip from Cape Town to Cairo to attend the African Cup of Nations starting in the Egyptian capital on Friday.

South African Bafana Bafana football supporter Botha Msila and his Zimbabwe travelling partner Alvin Zhakata were stranded for three days at the Kenyan-Ethiopia border town of Moyale after being denied visas by the Ethiopian authorities to pass through the country.

They had to cut short their trip on Sunday and returned to Nairobi to look for another mode of transport to Egypt or to go back home.

