Roaring Pakistan routed South Africa in 2nd ODI, wrapped One-Day series

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan won the 2nd One-Day International of the historical Pakistan vs South Africa Blind cricket series being played here at Southend Cricket Stadium Karachi. Pakistan was leading the 3 match series by 1-0.

In the morning, the South African Blind Cricket Team won the toss and decided to bowl first. Naseeb Ullah made his debut for Pakistan in this game, he is from Quetta and emerged as a wicketkeeper-batsman.

Debutant Naseeb Ullah and Akmal Hayyat opened the innings for Pakistan but both openers got out early after scoring 38 and 14 runs respectively. Pakistan lost two wickets for 64 runs, thereafter Riasat Khan and Faisal Mehmood played extremely well and together knitted 436 for the 3rd wicket partnership, which broke the world record of highest partnership in ODIs that was 434 (made by Anees Javed and Amir Ashraf vs England in 2010).

Pakistan made mammoth 554 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the allotted 40 overs.

Riasat Khan made 226 runs off 90 balls while Faisal Mehmood played superbly for his 188 runs off 94 balls. Lwande Bhidla again took two wickets for South Africa.

The target of 555 runs was too stiff for South Africa and they made 307 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the stipulated 40 overs. Bhule Bidla was the main run-getter with unbeaten 75* runs off 55 balls with the help of 12 boundaries while Jacob Kotze chipped in with 45 runs. Akmal Hayyat, Riasat Khan, Muhammad Rashid, and Zafar Iqbal claimed a wicket apiece.

Result: Pakistan won by 247 runs. Man of the Match: Riasat Khan Imtiaz Ali Shah, Senior Bureaucrat and former Secretary sports Sindh was the chief guest on the occasion and distributed prizes, he was accompanied by Syed Sultan Shah Chairman PBCC.

Pakistan with this win has obtained the inaccessible lead of 2-0 in 3 ODI match series. Third and last ODI will be played on March 3rd, 2022 at the same venue.