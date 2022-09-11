ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Robert and Sajjad Shah won men's doubles title in the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

In men's doubles, Robert and Sajjad bagged first position with 776 scores while Ahmer Suldera and Shabbir Lashkarwala obtained second position with 765 scores.

Ijaz-ur-Rehman and Faheem stood third with 758 scores while Danyal Shah and Ali Suria were fourth with 747 scores.

About 100 men and women players from all over the country were taking part in the tournament. The competitions played in the tournament include men's single, men's doubles, ladies singles, Amateur, Deaf, team event, Inter-Universities and Inter Schools.