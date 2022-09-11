UrduPoint.com

Robert, Sajjad Bag Men's Doubles Title Of Tenpin Bowling Tournament

Muhammad Rameez Published September 11, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Robert, Sajjad bag men's doubles title of Tenpin Bowling Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Robert and Sajjad Shah won men's doubles title in the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

In men's doubles, Robert and Sajjad bagged first position with 776 scores while Ahmer Suldera and Shabbir Lashkarwala obtained second position with 765 scores.

Ijaz-ur-Rehman and Faheem stood third with 758 scores while Danyal Shah and Ali Suria were fourth with 747 scores.

About 100 men and women players from all over the country were taking part in the tournament. The competitions played in the tournament include men's single, men's doubles, ladies singles, Amateur, Deaf, team event, Inter-Universities and Inter Schools.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Women Event All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

12 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

12 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

12 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.