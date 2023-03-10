RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Robert Shangara bagged the men's singles title of the National Tenpin Bowling Championship at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Ayaz ur Rehman won the inter Schools title of the Championship.

President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijazur Rahman, Secretary General, Muhammad Hussain Chatha and large number of peoples were also present on the occasion.

Robert grabbed the first position while Ali Saldera stodd 2nd and Fazil Mania and Sajjad Shah obtained 3rd position and 4th positions, respectively.

Rehman won the Inter Schools event while Haarij and Aftab got 2nd and 3rd position, respectively.

The concluding ceremony of the championship would be held on Sunday (March 12) in which Trophies, Medals and Certificates will be delivered to the winning players.