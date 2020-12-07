Robertson edges out Trump in UK Championship thriller

Australia's Neil Robertson joked "some finals are so bad they are good" after sinking the final pink to edge out Judd Trump in a marathon last-frame decider and win his third UK Championship

At almost one o'clock on Monday morning, with the frame well beyond the hour-mark, Trump missed a golden opportunity to pot the penultimate ball and Robertson stepped in to seal a heart-stopping 10-9 win.

No more than a frame had separated the pair throughout the final in Milton Keynes -- with no fans present due to coronavirus restrictions -- and the 38-year-old Australian forced the decider with a nerveless break of 72 after Trump missed a red on 48 with the title at his mercy.

Robertson took the initiative in the final frame before Trump clawed his way back. But, trailing 47-43, he over-cut the pink and the Australian stayed calm to win his first "triple crown" title in five years.

Robertson now stands alongside Trump on 19 career-ranking titles, winning his first silverware since the World Grand Prix in February, and is now second in the world rankings behind the Englishman.

Robertson, who previously won the title in 2013 and 2015, hit three centuries in the final, which helped him set a new record of 13 hundreds in a single UK Championship, but the clash of two renowned break-builders turned into a war of attrition.

"I would have been devastated to lose," said the 2010 world champion. "I don't know how I would have slept for the next few nights. Judd will be gutted but he was very gracious in defeat.

"Both of us must have had 10 times in the last frame where we thought we were going to win. It was a titanic struggle, we both refused to lose. It wasn't the greatest quality, but sometimes finals are so bad they are good."Trump, 31, called the encounter an "epic battle" but admitted he was finding it tough to take defeat.

"I bottled it at the end, simple as that. I had an easy brown to screw back, I tried to stun it as I was under pressure, but I messed it up," he said.