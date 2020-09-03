UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robertson Wants To Follow Liverpool Glory By Reviving Scots

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:20 PM

Robertson wants to follow Liverpool glory by reviving Scots

Andrew Robertson has set his sights on reviving struggling Scotland after ending Liverpool's 30-year wait to win the English title

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Andrew Robertson has set his sights on reviving struggling Scotland after ending Liverpool's 30-year wait to win the English title.

Robertson was part of the Liverpool side that won the Premier League last season and the Scotland left-back hopes he can enjoy a breakthrough moment with his country as well.

Scotland have not qualified for the finals of a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup and begin their 2020-21 Nations League group campaign with a home game against Israel on Friday before a trip to Czech Republic on Monday.

While that competition ultimately offers the chance to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Steve Clarke's side play Israel again in the play-off semi-final at Hampden Park next month.

That presents the possibility of a place at the delayed 2020 Euros and the Scotland captain would dearly love to lead his country back to a major competition.

"It is very similar in terms of Liverpool fans demanded the Premier League and the Tartan Army definitely demand that we get to a major championship," Robertson said on Thursday.

"There was a lot of work went into Liverpool trying to win the Premier League, a lot of heartache and things like that.

"So the story between Liverpool and Scotland is probably very similar over the last 22 years unfortunately.

"I have put one of them right and I hope to put the other one right."

Related Topics

World Army Israel Qatar Liverpool Lead Czech Republic 2020 Premier League Love

Recent Stories

Two die, three injured in Keamari fire incident: D ..

1 second ago

Tikhanovskaya Will Participate in UNSC Meeting on ..

3 seconds ago

Stocks markets slump as Wall Street runs out of st ..

4 seconds ago

September 6: a day of renewal of pledge: Fayaz ul ..

6 seconds ago

US Election Officer Warns Americans Against Double ..

7 seconds ago

Merit essential for improving of sectors performan ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.