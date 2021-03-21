UrduPoint.com
Robinson Ends Season By Edging Shiffrin In Giant Slalom

Muhammad Rameez 22 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Lenzerheide, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :New Zealand teenager Alice Robinson won the season-ending giant slalom in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, on Sunday, beating American Mikaela Shiffrin who had set the fastest time in the first run.

The 19-year-old recorded a combined time of 2min 19.48sec to beat Shiffrin by 0.28sec with Slovakian Meta Hrovat third.

Italian Marta Bassino had already secured the discipline title was seventh and Slovakian Petra Vlhova, who took the overall title on Saturday, was 11th.

This was Robinson's third World Cup victory. She won two giant slaloms last season.

More Stories From Sports

