Robinson takes Kronplatz giant slalom as Brignone crashes out

Plan de Corones, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Alice Robinson won the World Cup giant slalom at Kronplatz on Tuesday, claiming her first win of the season after local hero Federica Brignone slid out of contention in a second-run disaster.

New Zealander Robinson moved to the top of the giant slalom standings after clocking a combined time of one minute and 55.28 seconds in the Italian Dolomites.

The 23-year-old struggled to hold back the tears after her fourth career World Cup win -- and her first since March 2021 -- by 0.56sec over reigning overall and discipline champion Lara Gut-Behrami, with American Paula Moltzan completing the podium.

"There were for sure some times in those four years when I wasn't sure that I was going to win again but to be back and winning here is just so special," said an emotional Robinson.

"It's a lot, so much has happened in the last four years that to get back to winning is really special.

"I'm just proud, in the second run I just wanted to be brave, ski on the limit.

I think it was about time that I got a win."

Robinson has 300 points in the giant slalom standings, just four more than Sara Hector who crashed out at the exact same point as Brignone, early in the run.

Sweden's Hector and Brignone had shared the wins from this season's four previous giant slalom races and the Italian had a big advantage before beginning her second run.

Brignone is the oldest woman to win a World Cup race at 34 years old and is gunning for her second overall title with four wins this season.

She was favourite for a second straight victory after winning Sunday's super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo and a fine first run on Tuesday morning.

But her mistake cost her top spot in the giant slalom standings and led to her lead in the overall table being slashed to 55 points, with Gut-Behrami lurking in second ahead of downhill and super-G events in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany this weekend.