UrduPoint.com

ROC Head Says No Doping Cases Among Russians At Games As Result Of Recent Years' Work

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 12:20 PM

ROC Head Says No Doping Cases Among Russians at Games as Result of Recent Years' Work

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) The absence of doping cases involving Russian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics is the result of the work of recent years, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams told reporters that the committee did not find any positive doping tests among Russian athletes at the Tokyo Games.

"The absence of doping cases in our team is the result of the work that has been done in recent years. I congratulate the sports community on this ” the Ministry of Sports, RUSADA [the Russian Anti-Doping Agency] ... that throughout this period, has fought with negative manifestations in our sport to the best of their ability," Pozdnyakov told reporters.

Commenting on the recent calls by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) chief for harsher punishment for Russian athletes, Pozdnyakov noted that neither the IOC, nor the Tokyo Games organizing committee, nor the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had complaints regarding the way the Russian delegation fulfilled the verdict of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) during the Olympics in Tokyo.

"The CAS ruling was fully complied with by all members of the delegation. An hour ago, there was a meeting with the representative of the IOC, we discussed this situation. Neither IOC, nor the organizing committee, nor WADA had claims regarding the execution of a CAS decision on the performance of our team at the Olympics," he said.

Earlier in August, ESADA head Travis Tygart called for making the results of doping testing of all athletes participating in the Tokyo Games, especially from Russia, public and criticized the IOC, as he considered the punishment of the Russians not harsh enough.

Last year, the CAS ruled Russian athletes cannot compete in major international competitions under the national flag until December 16, 2022, over alleged violation of the anti-doping code.

Related Topics

World Sports Russia Tokyo United States August December Olympics International Olympic Committee All From Best Court

Recent Stories

Herschelle Gibbs reaches Muzaffarabad to play KPL

Herschelle Gibbs reaches Muzaffarabad to play KPL

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghan, Indian allegations in UNS ..

Pakistan rejects Afghan, Indian allegations in UNSC meeting about terrorist safe ..

23 minutes ago
 Talibans demand free visa for Afghan, closes major ..

Talibans demand free visa for Afghan, closes major frontier with Pakistan

32 minutes ago
 Bulgarian Boxer Stoyka Krasteva Wins Women's Flywe ..

Bulgarian Boxer Stoyka Krasteva Wins Women's Flyweight Gold at Tokyo Olympics

41 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 95 more lives during last 24 hours ..

COVID-19 claims 95 more lives during last 24 hours in Pakistan

59 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th August 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.