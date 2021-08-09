UrduPoint.com

ROC President Describes Russian Athletes' Performance At Tokyo Summer Olympics As Triumph

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 09:10 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov told Sputnik that from his point of view the performance of Russian athletes at the Tokyo Summer Olympics could be described as a triumph.

"We are leaving Tokyo with a light heart. We were heading for here with some anxiety, because we did not know how these Games would go for us. Today they ended in triumph for our team," Pozdnyakov said.

He added that Russian athletes had won the largest number of medals - 71 ones - since the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

