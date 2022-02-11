UrduPoint.com

ROC Says Figure Skater Valieva's Doping Tests Were Negative Before, After December 25

Muhammad Rameez Published February 11, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has repeatedly taken doping tests that returned negative before and after a positive one on December 25, 2021, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) said on Friday

"Before and after December 25, 2021, the athlete repeatedly took doping tests, including already in Beijing during the figure skating tournament. All results are negative," the ROC said in a statement.

The committee added that it is taking all possible measures to keep the gold medal won in the team tournament by the ROC athletes at the Beijing Olympics.

"Given that the athlete's positive doping test was not taken during the Olympic Games, the results of the athlete and the results of the team tournament during the Olympic Games are not subject to automatic review. The Russian Olympic Committee is taking comprehensive measures to protect the rights and interests of the members of the ROC team, and to keep the honestly won Olympic gold medal. ROC also assumes that a full investigation will be carried out, as a result of which all relevant legal and factual circumstances of the incident will be established," the statement read.

