MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will do everything to ensure that Russian athletes compete at Olympic Games in Tokyo under the Russian flag, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said Thursday.

"We will do everything in our power to make sure that our team is [performing] under the Russian flag in Tokyo. And we see objectively that it could happen," Pozdnyakov said at a meeting in Moscow, where recent recommendations of World Anti-Doping Agency )WADA) committee's recommendations.

WADA's Compliance Review Committee on Monday recommended that Russia be banned from hosting international tournaments for four years. If recommendations are heeded, only "clean" Russian athletes will be allowed to compete in largest international tournaments and only in a neutral status.

Pozdnyakov said that the recommendation to adopt sanctions against the ROC leadership was "unfounded and biased."

WADA's executive committee will make a decision on the recommendation on December 9.