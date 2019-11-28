UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ROC Says To Work Hard To Ensure Russian Athletes Can Compete Under Country's Flag In Tokyo

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 03:21 PM

ROC Says to Work Hard to Ensure Russian Athletes Can Compete Under Country's Flag in Tokyo

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will do everything to ensure that Russian athletes compete at Olympic Games in Tokyo under the Russian flag, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will do everything to ensure that Russian athletes compete at Olympic Games in Tokyo under the Russian flag, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said Thursday.

"We will do everything in our power to make sure that our team is [performing] under the Russian flag in Tokyo. And we see objectively that it could happen," Pozdnyakov said at a meeting in Moscow, where recent recommendations of World Anti-Doping Agency )WADA) committee's recommendations.

WADA's Compliance Review Committee on Monday recommended that Russia be banned from hosting international tournaments for four years. If recommendations are heeded, only "clean" Russian athletes will be allowed to compete in largest international tournaments and only in a neutral status.

Pozdnyakov said that the recommendation to adopt sanctions against the ROC leadership was "unfounded and biased."

WADA's executive committee will make a decision on the recommendation on December 9.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Tokyo December Olympics From

Recent Stories

Pacer Abbas to play 2nd test match against Austral ..

8 minutes ago

Kazakh President Signs Law Punishing Minors' Invol ..

5 minutes ago

Agriculture machinery imports decrease by 25.07% i ..

5 minutes ago

ECB lending pace picks up in October

4 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Meet Wi ..

4 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Central Punjab by 211 runs

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.