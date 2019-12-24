UrduPoint.com
ROC Working To Create Comfortable Conditions For Russian Athletes Going To 2020 Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 02:51 PM

ROC Working to Create Comfortable Conditions for Russian Athletes Going to 2020 Olympics

Russia's Olympic Committee is working on ensuring comfortable conditions for Russian athletes at the 2020 Olympics, despite the ongoing row with World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the committee's president, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Russia's Olympic Committee is working on ensuring comfortable conditions for Russian athletes at the 2020 Olympics, despite the ongoing row with World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the committee's president, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, said on Tuesday.

"Despite the recent situation with WADA, we are working to provide our athletes with the maximally comfortable conditions as part of preparations for their journey to Tokyo and the [the 2020 Olympics] games," Pozdnyakov added.

The committee president said he was convinced that Russian athletes needed to compete in Tokyo under the Russia flag and was doing everything possible to make this happen.

