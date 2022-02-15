UrduPoint.com

Rock-bottom Salernitana Hire Nicola After Sacking Coach Colantuono

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 15, 2022 | 10:01 PM

Rock-bottom Salernitana hire Nicola after sacking coach Colantuono

Salernitana hired Davide Nicola as new coach on Tuesday after sacking Stefano Colantuono, as Serie A's bottom side attempts to pull off a miracle in staying up

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Salernitana hired Davide Nicola as new coach on Tuesday after sacking Stefano Colantuono, as Serie A's bottom side attempts to pull off a miracle in staying up.

In a statement Salernitana said that Nicola had been "entrusted with coaching of the first team", without specifying the terms of the former Udinese, Genoa and Torino coach's contract.

Colantuono was earlier fired after barely four months in charge, with promoted Salernitana on 13 points, eight adrift of Venezia who sit just above the relegation zone.

However they have two games in hand after the Italian Football Federation overturned on Monday Serie A's decision to dock them a point and hand them a 3-0 defeat for failing to travel to Udinese in December following a spike of Covid-19 cases in their squad.

Their home match with Venezia just after the winter break also went unplayed for the same reason, with a decision on that fixture yet to be made.

Colantuono's sacking is the latest episode of what has been a dramatic season for the southern club, who are based in Salerno just down the Campania coast from Naples.

They were saved from being kicked out of the league at the last minute when businessman Danilo Iervolino's bid to buy the club was accepted by trustees just ahead of a midnight deadline on New Year's Eve.

The club had been placed in trust in June because previous owner Claudio Lotito also owns Lazio, and multiple club ownerships in the same division are banned.

Under Iervolino Salernitana brought in 11 players during the January transfer window, with the deals made by incoming sporting director Walter Sabatini.

Colantuono was fired despite two draws with Spezia and Genoa since the window shut.

Related Topics

Football Salerno Genoa Naples Buy Same January June December From Coach

Recent Stories

Prince Andrew Settles Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Filed b ..

Prince Andrew Settles Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Filed by Virginia Giuffre - Court Doc ..

1 minute ago
 Ottawa Police Chief Resigns Amid Trucker Protests ..

Ottawa Police Chief Resigns Amid Trucker Protests - Reports

1 minute ago
 Greece Looking Into Possible Gas Shortages in Even ..

Greece Looking Into Possible Gas Shortages in Event of Ukraine Escalation - Gove ..

1 minute ago
 IGP takes notice of four persons' killing in Alipu ..

IGP takes notice of four persons' killing in Alipur Chhatta

1 minute ago
 PTI govt focusing on development works: Farrukh Ha ..

PTI govt focusing on development works: Farrukh Habib

6 minutes ago
 Virgin Galactic re-opens ticket sales for $450,000 ..

Virgin Galactic re-opens ticket sales for $450,000

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>