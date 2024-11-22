Rock Climbing Session Held
Muhammad Rameez Published November 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) As part of the ongoing training initiative for athletes from Pakistan’s esteemed Cadet College Hassanabdal, the fifth rock climbing session was held here at Shahdara on Friday.
A large group of cadets attended the session and showed great enthusiasm for the activity.
The training was conducted by Alpine Club instructors Abuzar Faiz, Hanzala Hussain, Umar Bilal, and Huzaifa Imran, who guided the cadets through various rock climbing techniques.
Two cadets, Muhammad Shaheer and Kumail Ali Naqvi, expressed their gratitude to the Alpine Club of Pakistan and its members for providing valuable training and support.
They also hoped for continued assistance from the Alpine Club in the future.
During the session, both Abu Zafar Sadiq, President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, and Karrar Haidri, the Secretary of the Alpine Club, spoke about the significance of rock climbing as an adventure sport for athletes, emphasizing its importance in developing physical and mental strength.
Recent Stories
Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt
Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
More Stories From Sports
-
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development5 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness5 hours ago
-
Fata stun Lahore Blues on day 3 in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy21 hours ago
-
Student-athletes hail University Sports Olympiad as vital step for youth development23 hours ago
-
Nasir, Noor qualifies for Int’l Squash Championship final23 hours ago
-
Pakistan Shaheens, Sri Lanka A match ends in a draw24 hours ago
-
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match1 day ago
-
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 20251 day ago
-
Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis2 days ago
-
Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle2 days ago
-
'Rare joy' as war-hit Sudan reaches African football showpiece2 days ago
-
Faisalabad's Awais hits brisk century in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy2 days ago