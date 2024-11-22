Open Menu

Rock Climbing Session Held

Muhammad Rameez Published November 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) As part of the ongoing training initiative for athletes from Pakistan’s esteemed Cadet College Hassanabdal, the fifth rock climbing session was held here at Shahdara on Friday.

A large group of cadets attended the session and showed great enthusiasm for the activity.

The training was conducted by Alpine Club instructors Abuzar Faiz, Hanzala Hussain, Umar Bilal, and Huzaifa Imran, who guided the cadets through various rock climbing techniques.

Two cadets, Muhammad Shaheer and Kumail Ali Naqvi, expressed their gratitude to the Alpine Club of Pakistan and its members for providing valuable training and support.

They also hoped for continued assistance from the Alpine Club in the future.

During the session, both Abu Zafar Sadiq, President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, and Karrar Haidri, the Secretary of the Alpine Club, spoke about the significance of rock climbing as an adventure sport for athletes, emphasizing its importance in developing physical and mental strength.

