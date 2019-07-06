UrduPoint.com
Rock Shoots Course-record 60 At Irish Open

Zeeshan Mehtab 16 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 07:25 PM

Rock shoots course-record 60 at Irish Open

England's Robert Rock carded a course record round of 60 on Saturday to boost his Irish Open title bid at Lahinch

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :England's Robert Rock carded a course record round of 60 on Saturday to boost his Irish Open title bid at Lahinch.

Rock needed to eagle the par-five 18th hole to shoot the second 59 in European Tour history.

But he narrowly missed from 30 feet, instead settling for his sixth successive birdie.

His round eclipsed the course record of 63 established by Padraig Harrington in the first round on Thursday.

At 13 under par, Rock, who lost in a play-off to Shane Lowry in the Irish Open in 2009 but took home the first prize as his opponent was still an amateur, enjoyed a four-shot lead over Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Bernd Wiesberger.

"It was a fun day. The finish was a bit much really," Rock said.

"I holed a really long putt on 17 and it was only when I was walking to the second shot on 18 and checked the par (of the course) that I realised it was an eagle for 59.

"It's disappointing not to make it but 60 is a great score and I've played rubbish so far this season so it's nice to play better."

