Rockets coach Flower ruled out of Hundred match by Covid

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Trent Rockets head coach Andy Flower and two members of his support staff have tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the Hundred fixture at Trent Bridge later Monday, the England and Wales cricket board have announced.

Rockets player Steven Mullaney and another, also unnamed, support staff member have been withdrawn from the fixture against Northern Superchargers after being identified as close contacts.

Paul Franks will replace former England boss Flower as the Rockets coach against the Superchargers.

Joe Root is a member of the Rockets squad and Monday's announcement came just over a week before he is due to captain England in the first Test against India at Nottingham's Trent Bridge starting on August 4.