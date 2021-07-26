UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rockets Coach Flower Ruled Out Of Hundred Match By Covid

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 08:22 PM

Rockets coach Flower ruled out of Hundred match by Covid

Trent Rockets head coach Andy Flower and two members of his support staff have tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the Hundred fixture at Trent Bridge later Monday, the England and Wales Cricket Board have announced

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Trent Rockets head coach Andy Flower and two members of his support staff have tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the Hundred fixture at Trent Bridge later Monday, the England and Wales cricket board have announced.

Rockets player Steven Mullaney and another, also unnamed, support staff member have been withdrawn from the fixture against Northern Superchargers after being identified as close contacts.

Paul Franks will replace former England boss Flower as the Rockets coach against the Superchargers.

Joe Root is a member of the Rockets squad and Monday's announcement came just over a week before he is due to captain England in the first Test against India at Nottingham's Trent Bridge starting on August 4.

Related Topics

India Cricket Nottingham Wales August From Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Germany to warn of future floods with phone alerts ..

1 minute ago

Nagornyy's Russian 'typhoon' storms to gymnastics ..

1 minute ago

PTI to fulfill promises with Kashmiris : Gandapur

1 minute ago

Kamoka, Commissioner visit low lying areas of Fais ..

4 minutes ago

Ramaphosa Decries Attempts to Pit African, Indian ..

4 minutes ago

Lawmakers in Belgium's Wallonia Push for Probe Int ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.