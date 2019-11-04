Rockies star Arenado wins seventh straight Gold Glove

Colorado Rockies star Nolan Arenado was named a Gold Glove winner on Sunday, giving him the award in each of his seven Major League Baseball seasons

Arenado, who won for National League third baseman, highlighted a list of multiple honorees and first time winners announced on Sunday night.

Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon also picked up his seventh career Gold Glove.

It is the third straight year for Gordon.

Arenado moved into sole possession of fourth place for the most Gold Gloves among third basemen and just one behind Scott Rolen for third place all time.

The only other player to begin his career with least seven consecutive Gold Glove awards is Ichiro Suzuki, who earned 10 straight.

None of the reigning champion Washington Nationals players earned a Gold Glove although third baseman Anthony Rendon and outfielder Juan Soto were finalists.