Rockies Star Arenado Wins Seventh Straight Gold Glove

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 11:10 AM

Colorado Rockies star Nolan Arenado was named a Gold Glove winner on Sunday, giving him the award in each of his seven Major League Baseball seasons

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Colorado Rockies star Nolan Arenado was named a Gold Glove winner on Sunday, giving him the award in each of his seven Major League Baseball seasons.

Arenado, who won for National League third baseman, highlighted a list of multiple honorees and first time winners announced on Sunday night.

Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon also picked up his seventh career Gold Glove.

It is the third straight year for Gordon.

Arenado moved into sole possession of fourth place for the most Gold Gloves among third basemen and just one behind Scott Rolen for third place all time.

The only other player to begin his career with least seven consecutive Gold Glove awards is Ichiro Suzuki, who earned 10 straight.

None of the reigning champion Washington Nationals players earned a Gold Glove although third baseman Anthony Rendon and outfielder Juan Soto were finalists.

