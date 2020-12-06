'Rodchenkov Act' Shows Importance of Fighting Doping in Sports - US Olympic Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) The so-called Rodchenkov Act aimed at combating doping in sports, which was signed into law by US President Donald Trump on Friday, demonstrates the importance of ongoing efforts to tackle cheating across the globe, Sarah Hirshland, the CEO of the US National Olympic Committee, said.

"The passage of the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act demonstrates the importance of the ongoing fight against cheating in international sport. Having a fair and effective international anti-doping program is vital to ensuring that the rights of clean athletes and the integrity of competition are upheld," Hirshland said in a statement published on Twitter late on Saturday.

Trump on Friday signed into law the act, which will allow Washington to combat global doping in sports through US courts.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) expressed concerns in November over the efficacy of the bill after it passed the US Senate. WADA said that it supports governments that use their "legislative powers" to protect athletes, although warned of the "unintended consequences" that may result from pushing doping cases through the US courts.

The act is named after the former head of Russia's national anti-doping laboratory Grigory Rodchenkov, who became a key informant for WADA on the alleged state-run doping program in Russia. Officials in Russia have consistently denied all the claims.