Rodd gets England debut after Genge tests positive for Covid

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Sale prop Bevan Rodd will make his England debut against Australia on Saturday after Ellis Genge was ruled out following a positive test for coronavirus.

A Rugby Football Union statement said Genge "returned a positive PCR result on Friday morning from a test taken on Thursday morning".

The 26-year-old immediately went into isolation and there were no other positive results.

The squad, which trained on Friday morning, has undergone an additional round of testing.

Genge is the second England loosehead prop forced to self-isolate after Joe Marler was also forced to miss the Cook Cup clash at Twickenham.

England captain Owen Farrell missed last week's 69-3 win against Tonga after what turned out to be a false positive test for Covid-19.

England head coach Eddie Jones confirmed Rodd, 21, would start, with Trevor Davison drafted onto the bench.

"It is a great opportunity for a young lad like Bevan Rodd to play his first Test at Twickenham against our arch-enemies Australia, we have the greatest confidence in him," said Jones.

"Trevor has been in our squad since summer now and deserves the opportunity off the bench. We're disappointed for Ellis, he is such a big part of our team, but it is a great opportunity for the squad to step up."