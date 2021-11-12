UrduPoint.com

Rodd Gets England Debut After Genge Tests Positive For Covid

Muhammad Rameez 15 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 06:44 PM

Rodd gets England debut after Genge tests positive for Covid

Sale prop Bevan Rodd will make his England debut against Australia on Saturday after Ellis Genge was ruled out following a positive test for coronavirus

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Sale prop Bevan Rodd will make his England debut against Australia on Saturday after Ellis Genge was ruled out following a positive test for coronavirus.

A Rugby Football Union statement said Genge "returned a positive PCR result on Friday morning from a test taken on Thursday morning".

The 26-year-old immediately went into isolation and there were no other positive results.

The squad, which trained on Friday morning, has undergone an additional round of testing.

Genge is the second England loosehead prop forced to self-isolate after Joe Marler was also forced to miss the Cook Cup clash at Twickenham.

England captain Owen Farrell missed last week's 69-3 win against Tonga after what turned out to be a false positive test for Covid-19.

England head coach Eddie Jones confirmed Rodd, 21, would start, with Trevor Davison drafted onto the bench.

"It is a great opportunity for a young lad like Bevan Rodd to play his first Test at Twickenham against our arch-enemies Australia, we have the greatest confidence in him," said Jones.

"Trevor has been in our squad since summer now and deserves the opportunity off the bench. We're disappointed for Ellis, he is such a big part of our team, but it is a great opportunity for the squad to step up."

Related Topics

Football Australia Young Sale Tonga From Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

French President meets Noura Al Kaabi on sidelines ..

French President meets Noura Al Kaabi on sidelines of Paris Peace Forum

2 seconds ago
 Prime Minister stresses urgent steps to avert huma ..

Prime Minister stresses urgent steps to avert humanitarian crisis, economic coll ..

15 seconds ago
 Govt launches programs to enhance local production ..

Govt launches programs to enhance local production of oil seeds: NA told

18 seconds ago
 State minister stresses research based education t ..

State minister stresses research based education to achieve development goals

19 seconds ago
 Wade believes catch-dropping by Hassan Ali isn’t ..

Wade believes catch-dropping by Hassan Ali isn’t  only reason to victory

40 minutes ago
 The Ilm Dost Awards 2021 was held at the Arts Coun ..

The Ilm Dost Awards 2021 was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.