Rodgers hit with modest fine for violating Covid-19 protocols, report

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The National Football League has slapped Aaron Rodgers with a modest $14,650 fine for violating the league's Covid-19 protocols after the embattled quarterback attended the Green Bay Packer's Halloween party.

The unvaccinated Rodgers was also disciplined for not wearing a mask at news conferences, American sports broadcaster ESPN reported Tuesday night. The league also levied a $300,000 fine against the team and a $14,650 fine on receiver Allen Lazard, who like Rodgers was unvaccinated.

The Packers were hit with the fines following an investigation by the league which determined the team should have disciplined Rodgers, who violated the protocol that bars unvaccinated players from gathering in groups of more than three outside the team's facilities.

Rodgers' fine was determined by the Covid-19 protocol agreement reached between the players' union and the league.

The league's investigation also discovered instances where Rodgers did not wear face coverings inside the Packers' facility.

"We respect the League's findings and we recognize the importance of adherence to the Covid protocols to keep our team and organization safe and healthy," Packers president Mark Murphy told ESPN. "We will continue to educate the team regarding the importance of the protocols and remain committed to operating within the protocols."The probe started last week after Rodgers tested positive for the coronavirus after lying to reporters about being vaccinated.

Rodgers, who is in the second year of a four-year contract extension worth $134 million, is eligible to return to the team one day before they face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.