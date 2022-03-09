Rodgers staying with Packers, denies record deal reports

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he will return to play for the club next season but denied reports of signing a record-breaking contract extension

Los Angeles, March 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he will return to play for the club next season but denied reports of signing a record-breaking contract extension.

Multiple reports said Rodgers had agreed a new four-year $200 million deal that will see him become the highest paid player in the NFL.

However Rodgers wrote on Twitter that while he will remain with Green Bay next season, reports detailing a new contract were wide of the mark.

"Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the Packers next year," Rodgers wrote.

"However, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I 'signed'. I'm very excited to be back." The 38-year-old reigning NFL MVP's future has been the subject of intense debate over the past 12 months, with Rodgers reportedly eyeing a move elsewhere as he chases a second Super Bowl title.

He returned to play for the Packers last season, but suffered more playoff disappointment when Green Bay were upset by the San Francisco 49ers in their first postseason game.

That defeat renewed speculation about Rodgers' future, with the quarterback saying he planned to "take some time" to consider his options for next season.

However multiple reports on Tuesday said Rodgers had been persuaded to remain in Green Bay after agreeing terms on a four-year contract extension worth $200 million.

CBS sports said the deal averaged out at around $50 million per year in salary, while $153 million of the extension was guaranteed.

If confirmed, Rodgers would overtake Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the highest paid player in the NFL. Mahomes earns $45 million a season.

Rodgers earned the fourth regular season MVP award of his career last season after putting up stellar figures in the Packers' 13-4 season.

The quarterback threw for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

However his season was also marked by controversy after he was accused of making misleading statements about his Covid-19 vaccination status, claiming he had been "immunized". He later tested positive for Covid-19.