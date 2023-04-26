UrduPoint.com

Rodham, Hamidi Halls, Pool To Open Soon

Muhammad Rameez Published April 26, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Rodham, Hamidi Halls, pool to open soon

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The Rodham, Hamidi Halls and swimming pool at the Pakistan Sports Complex which were being upgraded in line to host the South Asian Games 2024 in a befitting manner, would be opened in May and July.

The South Asian Games (SAG) was a quadrennial multi-sport event held among athletes from South Asia. Pakistan was selected to host the 14th Edition of the South Asian Games by the South Asia Olympic Council (SAOC), the governing body of the games, said a press release.

Meanwhile, the repair, renovation and up-gradation work of sports facilities of the Sports Complex and Coaching Centres was underway to make them of international standards.

Due to the said work, some facilities were temporarily closed for the safety of athletes and members.

However, most of the facilities like Lawn Tennis Courts, Fitness Gym, Athletics Track and Football fields, Liaquat Gymnasium, and Sportsperson Hostels are open for members while national training camps of various sports disciplines are in progress.

Besides, a number of sports events have been organized by public and private sector educational and other organizations at Sports Complex during the last year.

The management of the Pakistan Sports board was making all-out efforts to make readily available sports facilities for athletes and the general public as early as possible.

