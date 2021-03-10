UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roger Federer Plays First Match For Over A Year

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 09:25 PM

Roger Federer plays first match for over a year

Roger Federer played his first match for over a year Wednesday as the Swiss 20-time Grand Slam champion returned from injury to take on British number one Dan Evans at the Qatar Open in Doha

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Roger Federer played his first match for over a year Wednesday as the Swiss 20-time Grand Slam champion returned from injury to take on British number one Dan Evans at the Qatar Open in Doha.

Federer, who underwent two knee surgeries in 2020, won the toss and elected to serve first after joking with the umpire about the rules of the game.

He received a rapturous welcome from the 20 percent-capacity crowd at Doha's Khalifa Tennis Complex, beaming back at the crowd.

The 39-year-old initially pulled ahead winning his service game which was tempered by Evans also winning his opening service game.

Federer hasn't played a match since a semi-final defeat by Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open in January 2020 and acknowledged it was unusual for a player of his age to return after injury.

"I know it's on the rare side for a 40-year-old to come back after a year out," he said at a media briefing in the Qatari capital Doha Sunday.

"I feel there is still something -- retirement was never really on the cards."While he was out of action, he saw Rafael Nadal equal his record Grand Slam title haul with a 13th Roland Garros triumph.

Djokovic, meanwhile, captured a ninth Australian Open last month to take his career Slam tally to 18.

Related Topics

Tennis Qatar Doha Roger Federer Rafael Nadal January Sunday 2020 Australian Open Media From

Recent Stories

Yahya Sinwar re-elected as Hamas chief in Gaza

4 seconds ago

Ferrari learn lessons from last season's failure a ..

5 seconds ago

Brussels warns on media freedom in Hungary, Poland ..

7 seconds ago

Thomas Bach Re-elected as International Olympic Co ..

8 seconds ago

Diaz Ayuso: rising star of the Spanish right

10 seconds ago

I.Coast ruling party says strengthens congress maj ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.