Roger Federer Plays First Match For Over A Year

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 10:57 PM

Roger Federer plays first match for over a year

Roger Federer played his first match for over a year Wednesday as he returned from injury to take on British number one Dan Evans at the Qatar Open in Doha

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Roger Federer played his first match for over a year Wednesday as he returned from injury to take on British number one Dan Evans at the Qatar Open in Doha.

Federer, who underwent two knee surgeries in 2020, won the toss and elected to serve first after joking with the umpire about the rules of the game.

More Stories From Sports

