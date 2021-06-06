UrduPoint.com
Roger Federer Withdraws From French Open

Muhammad Rameez 22 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 08:20 PM

Roger Federer withdraws from French Open

Paris, June 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Roger Federer said Sunday he was withdrawing from the French Open despite having reached the fourth round.

"After discussions with my team, I've decided I will need to pull out of Roland Garros today," the 39-year-old said.

"After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation it's important that I listen to my body and make sure I don't push myself too quickly on my road to recovery."

