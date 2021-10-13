UrduPoint.com

Rogers Outlasts US Open Runner-up Fernandez As Top Seeds Fall In Indian Wells

Zeeshan Mehtab 59 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 10:00 AM

Rogers outlasts US Open runner-up Fernandez as top seeds fall in Indian Wells

Indian Wells, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Unseeded Shelby Rogers upset US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez in a marathon three-setter at the WTA Indian Wells on Tuesday in what has been a bruising start of the week for the women seeds.

Rogers outlasted Canadian teenager Fernandez 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) in two hours and 34 minutes to reach the quarter-finals of the combined women's and men's tournament in the California desert.

"It was a matter of who was able to dictate the points," Rogers said. "Who could get control of the points first.

"She has a bright future. Luck was on my side today, and I look forward to the quarter-finals." Rogers moves on to play 24th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko, who upset second seed Iga Swiatek of Poland in straight sets.

After they split the first two sets, Rogers hit a backhand winner to break a 4-4 deadlock in the tiebreaker then won the next two points to clinch the match.

The 23rd-seeded Fernandez held serve in a lengthy 12th game of the third set to set up the tiebreaker. She saw off one match point and then got a lucky bounce off the net cord to get the advantage. Fernandez went on to win the game on the next point when Rogers hit a backhand into the net.

Swiatek became the latest top seed casualty, losing in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 to Latvia's Ostapenko in a fourth round match.

Ostapenko won 65 percent of her first serve points and broke Swiatek's serve four times in in the 93 minute match.

Swiatek's ouster comes one day after No. 1 seed Karolina Pliskova and defending champion Bianca Andreescu were bundled out of the tournament in their third round matches.

Canadian Andreescu's elimination means there will be no repeat champion in Indian Wells.

Swiatek's exit, combined with fourth seeded Elina Svitolina's crushing 6-1, 6-1 defeat to American Jessica Pegula, leaves just two women remaining who are seeded in the top 10, Barbora Krejcikova (No. 3) and Angelique Kerber (No. 10) of Germany.

Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu was eliminated earlier in her first match of the tournament.

The combined WTA and ATP event is normally held in Indian Wells in March but returned this fall after a two-and-a -half-year hiatus due the global coronavirus pandemic. There was no tournament in 2020 and the 2021 event was delayed to this month.

Related Topics

India Germany Marathon Split Poland Latvia March Women 2020 Event Top US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2021

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th October 2021

2 hours ago
 UAE, Iraq play to thrilling draw

UAE, Iraq play to thrilling draw

8 hours ago
 UAE continues to lead in global rankings for COVID ..

UAE continues to lead in global rankings for COVID-19 vaccination rates: UAE Gov ..

9 hours ago
 India&#039;s public broadcaster to beam T20 World ..

India&#039;s public broadcaster to beam T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman

11 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Cou ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.