Roglic assures Vuelta overall title

Madrid, Sept 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Slovenia's Primoz Roglic assured victory in the Vuelta a Espana on Saturday and needs only to complete the short ceremonial run to Madrid on Sunday to lift his first Grand Tour.

The 29-year Jumbo Visma rider, a former ski-jump champion, leapt into the overall lead in the individual time-trial last week, and maintained a healthy advantage under constant pressure over a string of tough mountain stages.

Saturday's 20th stage was won by another Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, who not only secured the white jersey as best under-25's rider, but climbed to third place in the overall standings.