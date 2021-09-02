Roglic dominates in mountains to take Vuelta lead

Primoz Roglic surged toward a third straight Vuelta title as he overpowered his rivals in brutal conditions on Wednesday to win atop the iconic ascent to Lagos de Covadonga

The Slovenian, who began the 17th stage third overall, won on a day when the peloton covered three intimidating climbs in often pouring rain.