UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roglic Extends Lead, Nielsen Wins Vuelta 16th Stage

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:55 PM

Roglic extends lead, Nielsen wins Vuelta 16th stage

Defending champion Primoz Roglic extended his overall lead of the Vuelta a Espana as Denmark's Magnus Cort Nielsen won Friday's 16th stage

Ciudad Rodrigo, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Defending champion Primoz Roglic extended his overall lead of the Vuelta a Espana as Denmark's Magnus Cort Nielsen won Friday's 16th stage.

Slovenian Roglic finished second on the day to increase his advantage over Richard Carapaz heading into the final weekend of the race that finishes in Madrid on Sunday.

Related Topics

Madrid Lead Denmark Sunday Race

Recent Stories

456 revenue related complains disposed off in open ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Economy inspections find 649 businesses as f ..

15 minutes ago

PDM leaders to be made accountable for corruption: ..

6 minutes ago

Meeting to pick new WTO chief delayed after US blo ..

6 minutes ago

Legendary Soviet satirist Zhvanetsky dies aged 86

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister plants sapling at Gabeen Jabba

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.