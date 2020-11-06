Roglic Extends Lead, Nielsen Wins Vuelta 16th Stage
Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:55 PM
Ciudad Rodrigo, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Defending champion Primoz Roglic extended his overall lead of the Vuelta a Espana as Denmark's Magnus Cort Nielsen won Friday's 16th stage.
Slovenian Roglic finished second on the day to increase his advantage over Richard Carapaz heading into the final weekend of the race that finishes in Madrid on Sunday.