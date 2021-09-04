UrduPoint.com

Roglic Extends Overall Vuelta Lead As Champoussin Wins Stage 20

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 10:26 PM

Roglic extends overall Vuelta lead as Champoussin wins stage 20

AG2R-Citroen rider Clement Champoussin ambushed the favourites and surged to victory on the penultimate stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Saturday as Primoz Roglic extended his lead in the overall standings

Castro de Herville, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :AG2R-Citroen rider Clement Champoussin ambushed the favourites and surged to victory on the penultimate stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Saturday as Primoz Roglic extended his lead in the overall standings.

Slovenian double defending champion Roglic of Jumbo-Visma leads the Vuelta by 2min 38sec on Movistar rider Enric Mas, while Bahrain's Jack Haig climbed to third ahead of the final day individual time-trial.

