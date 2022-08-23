UrduPoint.com

Roglic Leads Vuelta After Stage Four Victory

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 23, 2022 | 09:58 PM

Roglic leads Vuelta after stage four victory

Defending champion Primoz Roglic won the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday, the first to take place in Spain after the opening salvos in the Netherlands, to take over the leader's red jersey

Laguardia, Espaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Defending champion Primoz Roglic won the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday, the first to take place in Spain after the opening salvos in the Netherlands, to take over the leader's red jersey.

In an uphill stage finish in Laguardia that suited him to a tee, Jumbo-Visma's Slovenian saw off Danish rider Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and the Spaniard Enric Mas (Movistar) in the sprint.

Roglic, 32, is the fourth Jumbo-Visma rider to lead the race following Robert Gesink, Mike Teunissen and Edoardo Affini who wore the red jersey after the first three stages on the Dutch team's home roads.

He is 13 seconds ahead of American teammate Sepp Kuss in the general classification and 26 seconds ahead of the Ineos' trio Ethan Hayter, Pavel Sivakov and Tao Geoghegan Hart.

The leader of the British team, the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, finished seven seconds behind Roglic and is seventh overall, 33 seconds behind the Slovenian.

The 152.5km ride from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Laguardia climaxed with the category three Puerto de Herrera climb which greeted the riders 10 kilometres from the finish.

It proved to be a peloton-breaker with only 50 remaining for the closing section.

Pedersen was one of the few sprinters to survive the climb and, kicking first, he nearly clinched the win. Roglic, however, stuck to his wheel before overhauling him in the last few metres.

Pedersen claimed second place on a stage for the third time in this Vuelta.

Victory suggests that Roglic has recovered well following his serious fall in the Tour de France and is reasonably considered one of the main favourites to win the title.

Should he win this year's Vuelta in Madrid on September 11, he will become the first cyclist to win it in four successive years, having also won in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Wednesday's fifth stage, which runs 187.2 km between Irun and Bilbao, will also test the riders severely with five big climbs, while the finale is a downhill onto the Gran Via of Bilbao.

Related Topics

France Bilbao Madrid Lead Spain Netherlands September 2019 2020 From Race

Recent Stories

US to Host Indo-Pacific Economic Ministerial in Lo ..

US to Host Indo-Pacific Economic Ministerial in Los Angeles September 8-9 - Trad ..

32 seconds ago
 Iran Says Seized Ship Smuggling About 150 Tonnes o ..

Iran Says Seized Ship Smuggling About 150 Tonnes of Oil Off Coast of Qeshm Islan ..

34 seconds ago
 Punjab govt starting PEP to provide relief to peop ..

Punjab govt starting PEP to provide relief to people: Dr Sania Nishtar

35 seconds ago
 Sindh govt establishes medical camps in union coun ..

Sindh govt establishes medical camps in union councils

37 seconds ago
 Relief activities full swing by Sukkur Police

Relief activities full swing by Sukkur Police

4 minutes ago
 NPT Parties Urge Russia to Return Control of Zapor ..

NPT Parties Urge Russia to Return Control of Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine - Draft

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.