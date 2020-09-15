Roglic maintains Tour de France lead, Kamna wins stage

Primoz Roglic maintained the overall lead in the Tour de France on Tuesday as Bora's German all-rounder Lennard Kamna won the medium mountain stage 16

VillarddeLans, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Primoz Roglic maintained the overall lead in the Tour de France on Tuesday as Bora's German all-rounder Lennard Kamna won the medium mountain stage 16.

Kamna came good after a long range breakaway, defeating Ineos rider Richard Carapaz over the final kilometres after the pair had been part of a rare large escape group.