Roglic Maintains Tour De France Lead, Kamna Wins Stage
Muhammad Rameez 45 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:25 PM
Primoz Roglic maintained the overall lead in the Tour de France on Tuesday as Bora's German all-rounder Lennard Kamna won the medium mountain stage 16
Kamna came good after a long range breakaway, defeating Ineos rider Richard Carapaz over the final kilometres after the pair had been part of a rare large escape group.