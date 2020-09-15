UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roglic Maintains Tour De France Lead, Kamna Wins Stage

Muhammad Rameez 45 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:25 PM

Roglic maintains Tour de France lead, Kamna wins stage

Primoz Roglic maintained the overall lead in the Tour de France on Tuesday as Bora's German all-rounder Lennard Kamna won the medium mountain stage 16

VillarddeLans, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Primoz Roglic maintained the overall lead in the Tour de France on Tuesday as Bora's German all-rounder Lennard Kamna won the medium mountain stage 16.

Kamna came good after a long range breakaway, defeating Ineos rider Richard Carapaz over the final kilometres after the pair had been part of a rare large escape group.

Related Topics

France German Lead

Recent Stories

Normalising ties between UAE and Israel a historic ..

26 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 86,879 COVID-19 t ..

41 minutes ago

ADJD Reinforces the Family Guidance Programmes wit ..

56 minutes ago

West Brom sign ex-Chelsea defender Ivanovic

42 seconds ago

Russian Industrial Production Decline Slows to 7.2 ..

44 seconds ago

Pakistan's map reaffirms its commitment to UNSC Re ..

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.