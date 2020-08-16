UrduPoint.com
Roglic Pulls Out Of Criterium Before Final Stage

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 04:10 PM

Roglic pulls out of Criterium before final stage

Megève, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Criterium du Dauphine yellow jersey leader Primoz Roglic has pulled out of the Tour de France warm-up before Sunday's final stage.

The Slovenian withdrew after a nasty fall on Saturday which left the former ski-jumper badly grazed and limping onto the podium at the Megeve summit.

His departure leaves France's Thibaut Pinot heading the general classification by 10 seconds ahead of the concluding 153.5 kilometre fifth stage.

More Stories From Sports

