Roglic Soars To Dauphine Lead After Alpine Slog

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 11, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Primoz Roglic seized the overall lead of cycling's Criterium du Dauphine after finishing second, 13sec behind winner Carlos Verona in a gruelling Alpine slog on Saturday

With around 60km of ascent along the route Slovenian Roglic launched a sudden attack on the last of three climbs and leads his teammate Jonas Vingegard by 44sec in the overall standings.

After a hot day in the saddle Australian Tour de France hope Ben O'Connor climbed to third overall at 1min 24sec.

Another potential contender Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart finished a few seconds adrift and is still in the mix at 1min 30sec.

For the 29-year-old Verona his first ever professional win came on a day when the peloton passed banks of snow atop the first climb, the Alpine giant Col du Galibier at 2,642m.

"It's so nice, now I'll have the photos to put on the wall," he said.

"We were here recently with the team for a reconnaissance ride," Verona said of the Galibier climb that features on July 14 Tour de France stage.

Sunday's final test culminates in an 11km climb at 9 percent gradient on a 138km stage with two category 1 mountains.

Former Tour de France winner Chris Froome pulled out ahead of the ride, due to illness, his Israel Premier Tech team said.

Froome, 37, last won the Tour in 2017 and suffered serious injuries during the 2019 Dauphine.

"It's disappointing to leave the race unfinished but I've been progressing well and don't want to set myself back at this important stage of the season," said the 37-year-old.

