Roglic speeds to Tre Valli victory after rivals take wrong turn

Vuelta a Espana champion Primoz Roglic won the Tre Valli one-day race in farcical circumstances on Tuesday after a breakaway group took a wrong turn on a late descent

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ):Vuelta a Espana champion Primoz Roglic won the Tre Valli one-day race in farcical circumstances on Tuesday after a breakaway group took a wrong turn on a late descent.

For the Slovenian it was a second victory in three days after winning the Giro dell'Emilia and sets him up for the final one-day monument of the season, the Tour of Lombardy on Sunday.

With 15 kilometres to go, a strong breakaway group including UAE Team Emirates' Dan Martin, four-time Grand Tour winner Vincenzo Nibali, Spaniard Alejandro Valverde and Trek-Segafredo's Dutch rider Bauke Mollema missed a turn speeding downhill as they followed a television motorbike off the route.

With 500 metres to go, Roglic launched a blistering attack and crossed the line on the shores of Lake Varese three seconds ahead of Giovanni Visconti.

"I was lucky with the guys who went the wrong way, otherwise I couldn't have won," said Roglic after securing Jumbo-Visma's 50th victory of the season.

"Let's say we did an extra loop down to the lake," Nibali said.